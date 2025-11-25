NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Buys 347,630 Shares

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 347,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,092,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,246,252 shares in the company, valued at $127,902,437.04. The trade was a 1.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,403,603.21.
  • On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,736,786.25.
  • On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92.
  • On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,449.92.
  • On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $3,592,450.59.
  • On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $3,155,560.20.
  • On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,857,214.81.

NextDecade Stock Down 1.8%

NextDecade stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. NextDecade Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.71.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEXT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NEXT

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.