NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Buys 347,630 Shares

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 347,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,092,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,246,252 shares in the company, valued at $127,902,437.04. The trade was a 1.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,403,603.21.

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,449.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,857,214.81.

NextDecade stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. NextDecade Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.71.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEXT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

