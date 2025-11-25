Columbia Bank Purchases 1,767 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Columbia Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $131.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

