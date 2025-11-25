Columbia Bank Sells 1,697 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Columbia Bank lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Columbia Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $378.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

