Chaney Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,007 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Chaney Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $143.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

