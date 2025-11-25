Chaney Capital Management Inc. Invests $270,000 in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Chaney Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,871,680. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $97,856.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 282,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,441.56. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,162. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

