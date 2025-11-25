Columbia Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Columbia Bank boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,253,831,000 after acquiring an additional 440,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $776,871,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $370.38 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.