Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Stake Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CORT

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $3,403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,781,370 shares in the company, valued at $236,638,959.60. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,701,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,904 shares in the company, valued at $672,314.24. This represents a 71.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 259,400 shares of company stock worth $20,009,288 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.