Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,907 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 79,945 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,591.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

GMAB stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

