PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,936,000 after buying an additional 302,864 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after acquiring an additional 866,353 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 13.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,498,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after acquiring an additional 299,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 332,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 2,456.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,036.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $20,017,307.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,798.47. The trade was a 84.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

