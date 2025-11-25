Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 5,540 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after acquiring an additional 759,122 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $44,210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 826,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 310,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,271,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 18.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,746,000 after buying an additional 240,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

