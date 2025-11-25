PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in Invmun Incom $OIA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 44,578 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invmun Incom were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invmun Incom in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invmun Incom during the second quarter worth $106,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invmun Incom in the first quarter worth $139,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invmun Incom by 46.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invmun Incom in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invmun Incom Stock Performance

Shares of OIA opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Invmun Incom has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Invmun Incom Announces Dividend

Invmun Incom Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

