PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,801 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

