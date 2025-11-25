GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GRAIL by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in GRAIL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 28.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GRAIL in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at GRAIL

In other news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 81,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $5,086,562.50. Following the sale, the president directly owned 396,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,799,812.50. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 727,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,102,485.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,888. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

GRAIL Trading Up 19.1%

GRAIL stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 4.31. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.94. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 286.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

GRAIL Profile

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

