PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $EFAX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $423.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.