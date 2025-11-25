PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $458,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 56.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 6.62%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

