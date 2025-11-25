PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,390,000 after acquiring an additional 722,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Affirm by 140.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 1,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Affirm from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,617,535.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,413. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,294,995 shares of company stock valued at $111,293,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of AFRM opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The company had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

