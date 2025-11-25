PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15,545.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,511 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,275,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 644,647 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 739,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 368,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

EWG stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

