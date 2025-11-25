International Seaways Inc. $INSW Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 550.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 25.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Up 0.1%

INSW stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,051.20. This represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,336.52. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,699,875. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Read Our Latest Report on International Seaways

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.