KBC Group NV Sells 2,442 Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,858 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 879,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 117.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,406,307 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 760,155 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $9,196,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $9,083,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 698.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 738,425 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 645,934 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.39). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -103.45%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

