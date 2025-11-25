KBC Group NV Sells 2,691 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CURB opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.72. Curbline Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 25.51%.The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Curbline Properties’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Curbline Properties’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Curbline Properties announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

