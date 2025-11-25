ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,581 Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Personalis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 33.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 282,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Personalis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Personalis news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $266,211.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,889.14. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Personalis

(Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.