KBC Group NV Has $72,000 Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

KBC Group NV lessened its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $496,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,000,094. The trade was a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gupta Vimla Black sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $115,891.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,750. The trade was a 24.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 62,015 shares of company stock worth $882,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

