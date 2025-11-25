ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. $RCAT

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Red Cat by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Red Cat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Red Cat by 28,681.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Stock Up 13.7%

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $863.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.45. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Red Cat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCAT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Friday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Red Cat from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,026.43. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Cat Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

