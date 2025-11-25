ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $140,000 in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPKI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth $7,615,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter valued at $248,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NPK International alerts:

NPK International Stock Up 3.8%

NPK International stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. NPK International Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPK International ( NYSE:NPKI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NPK International

NPK International Company Profile

(Free Report)

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NPK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.