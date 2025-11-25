ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. $GBTG

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 704,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 350,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP now owns 500,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 367.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.