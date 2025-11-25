40,804 Shares in Microvast Holdings, Inc. $MVST Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at $847,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at $184,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Microvast had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 28.81%.The company had revenue of $123.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. Microvast has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MVST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microvast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Microvast Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

