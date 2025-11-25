Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) President James Baker Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James Baker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $293,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 886,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,109.60. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:KYN opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
