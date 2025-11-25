Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) President James Baker Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James Baker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $293,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 886,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,109.60. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KYN opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,667,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,367,000 after purchasing an additional 256,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,677,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 212,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 402.0% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,722,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 1,379,614 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

