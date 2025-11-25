Bullseye Asset Management LLC Invests $4.21 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 259,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. ACV Auctions makes up about 2.1% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $25,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,310 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,689,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 999,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $10,146,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman acquired 912,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,608.88. Following the purchase, the director owned 912,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,608.88. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 80,571 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $500,345.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 99,678 shares in the company, valued at $619,000.38. This trade represents a 421.68% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of ACVA opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. ACV Auctions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

