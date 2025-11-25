Bullseye Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,693 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group comprises about 1.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $140.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.41. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,869.70. This represents a 59.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.