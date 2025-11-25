Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Davis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 per share, for a total transaction of £19,000.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at GBX 94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.02. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 72.65 and a 52 week high of GBX 107.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 125 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 134 to GBX 133 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 125.75.

About Sirius Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

