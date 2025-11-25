Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 13,624 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $498,365.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,962.40. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UPST opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $258.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

