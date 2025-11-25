CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,624,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BND stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

