Brokerages Set AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target at $7.00

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASLE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AerSale from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of ASLE opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92. AerSale has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $300.57 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.24.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). AerSale had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.86 million. Research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 133.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in AerSale by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in AerSale by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

