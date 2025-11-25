Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $37,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,688,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,496,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 553,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,786,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $176.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business had revenue of $410.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Transactions at J & J Snack Foods

In other news, Director Kathleen E. Ciaramello acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.56 per share, with a total value of $48,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,737.28. This represents a 114.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

