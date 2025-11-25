Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $51,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 93.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Shake Shack by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shake Shack by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

Shares of SHAK opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

