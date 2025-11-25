Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 332,020 Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,679,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 63.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 377.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,016. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,268. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.