Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $11.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.26.

Several research analysts have commented on PL shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Shares of PL stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,265,668.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,066.50. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 758.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,727,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 265.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,595 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 245.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,362,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 1,701,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,551,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,801,000 after buying an additional 1,637,880 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

