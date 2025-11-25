Critical Survey: SUNation Energy (SUNE) vs. Its Peers

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SUNation Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNation Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $60.07 million -$15.85 million -0.01 SUNation Energy Competitors $20.36 billion $326.27 million -0.94

SUNation Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SUNation Energy. SUNation Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy’s peers have a beta of -75.99, indicating that their average share price is 7,699% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14% SUNation Energy Competitors -24.15% -22.58% -3.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SUNation Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 SUNation Energy Competitors 454 1227 1870 83 2.44

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 10.99%. Given SUNation Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SUNation Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SUNation Energy peers beat SUNation Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

