Financial Contrast: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens and Glacier Bancorp are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citizens pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citizens and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 2 3 1 2.83

Citizens presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.57%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 7.00% 11.28% 0.37% Glacier Bancorp 14.99% 5.98% 0.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens and Glacier Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $40.95 million 0.97 $5.49 million $1.31 5.34 Glacier Bancorp $921.82 million 5.91 $190.14 million $2.04 20.54

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Citizens on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

