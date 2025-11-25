Analysts Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Target Price at C$25.50

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

SIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Savaria Stock Performance

Savaria stock opened at C$21.24 on Friday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$14.97 and a 1-year high of C$23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.42.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of C$224.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.0467 dividend. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

