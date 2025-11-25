Analyzing Paladin Energy (PALAF) & Its Competitors

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Paladin Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A Paladin Energy Competitors -853.98% -10.22% -3.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paladin Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Paladin Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $177.68 million -$44.64 million -40.82 Paladin Energy Competitors $10.20 billion $448.48 million -16.07

Paladin Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy. Paladin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paladin Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00 Paladin Energy Competitors 763 1850 3534 172 2.49

As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Paladin Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paladin Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Paladin Energy rivals beat Paladin Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paladin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.