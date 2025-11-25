Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes $799,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,923 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IDACORP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised IDACORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.71.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $524.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.