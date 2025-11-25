Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 38,943 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,943 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $120,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $236.10 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.95 and its 200-day moving average is $279.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.62.

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

