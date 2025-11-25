Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 152.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 101.7% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.