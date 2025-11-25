Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes $1.43 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $853.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 7.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

