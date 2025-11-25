Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as low as $15.97. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 239,559 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATLKY shares. UBS Group downgraded Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Stock Performance
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Copco
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.