Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as low as $15.97. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 239,559 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATLKY shares. UBS Group downgraded Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

