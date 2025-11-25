Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $6.72. Kamada shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 71,729 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Kamada Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $392.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.21 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.22%. Kamada has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 119.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

