Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as low as $13.32. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 38,717 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAMG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $163.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.63%.The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

