Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as low as $13.32. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 38,717 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on SAMG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.63%.The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.
Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
