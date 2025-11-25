Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.31 and traded as low as $34.72. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 221,205 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3%

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.