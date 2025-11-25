Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.31 and traded as low as $34.72. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 221,205 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3%
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
