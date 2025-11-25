Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.2850. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 53,671 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $11.00 price target on Almonty Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALMTF

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

About Almonty Industries

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.