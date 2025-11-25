Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.2850. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 53,671 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson set a $11.00 price target on Almonty Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALMTF
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.